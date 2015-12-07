Among Established Artists, Several Newbies Score Grammy Nominations

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The nominations for the 58th Grammy Awards were announced this morning. Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift are up for the big ones - Album of the Year and Song of the Year, and they received a total of 17 nominations between them. But we were interested in some of the relative newcomers in the field. NPR's Andrew Limbong takes a listen to the other musical artists out there.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: On the Best New Artist list, you've got a sad guy singer-songwriter, pop soul and pop country blends and Courtney Barnett.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PEDESTRIAN AT BEST")

COURTNEY BARNETT: (Singing) Put me on a pedestal, and I'll only disappoint you.

LIMBONG: Her record "Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit" came out on an indie label this past spring. And speaking of that pop country blend, two big country singers are on deck to win their first Grammys - Sam Hunt...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOUSE PARTY")

SAM HUNT: (Singing) Let's have a house party. We don't need nobody. Turn your TV off, break that boombox out.

LIMBONG: And on the opposite side of bro-country is Chris Stapleton, his first time as a solo artist doing classic country.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DADDY DOESN'T PRAY ANYMORE")

CHRIS STAPLETON: (Singing) Daddy doesn't pray anymore. I guess he's finished talking to the Lord.

LIMBONG: On the jazz side of things, Joey Alexander has a shot to win for Best Improvised Jazz Solo, and he's 12 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOEY ALEXANDER SONG, "GIANT STEPS")

LIMBONG: It's for a song called "Giant Steps," by the way, in case the symbolism isn't on the nose enough for you. A category called Best Urban Contemporary Album has a couple first-time nominees.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET AWAY")

THE INTERNET: (Singing) I'm still driving around in my old whip, still living at home, got issues with my old chick, she blowing up my phone.

LIMBONG: The Internet was nominated for its album "Ego Death." So was Kehlani for "You Should Be Here."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SHOULD BE HERE")

KEHLANI: (Singing) We used to talk all night long. Now we laying in silence.

LIMBONG: And Lianne La Havas.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT YOU DON'T DO")

LIANNE LA HAVAS: (Singing) Don't tell the whole world. Just want to be your girl.

LIMBONG: The TV broadcast of the awards will be on February 15. And there will be big performances and fancy outfits, and maybe there'll be a shot for a new kid on the block. Andrew Limbong, NPR News.