Maureen Corrigan's Best Books Of 2015: Short(ish) Books That Pack A Big Punch

This year, most of the best stories I read came in small-ish packages. Many books that were either big in size — like Garth Risk Hallberg's over-900-page opus, City on Fire, and Jonathan Franzen's 500-plus page Purity — ended up being just "OK." The same, in my opinion, went for some books that generated "big buzz," like Lauren Groff's Fates and Furies . Short stories and fragmented, intense memoirs dominate my best books list, along with the incredible true story of a short-haired dog.

