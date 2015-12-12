Fresh Air Weekend: Tambor Gets 'Transparent'; A 'Murray Christmas'; Author Rick Moody

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor Jeffrey Tambor On 'Transparent': 'I Loved It From The Very Beginning':The actor plays a 70-something transgender woman on the Amazon series Transparent. It's a role he loves. As Maura, Tambor says, "I find myself much more vulnerable and I find myself less protective."

Netflix Wishes You A 'Murray Christmas' In A Cheerful, Irony-Free Holiday Special: Critic David Bianculli says A Very Murray Christmas,directed by Sofia Coppola, is "an unexpectedly tender little TV jewel from the man who built his early career on being a wisecracking cynic."

A Downtrodden Protagonist Reveals Himself Room-By-Room In 'Hotels Of North America':Rick Moody discusses his new novel, which is told solely in the form of online hotel reviews. The narrator of Hotels Of North America is increasingly down on his luck — and may even be homeless.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

