Pop Culture Happy Hour Small Batch: Frank Sinatra At 100

Frank Sinatra was born 100 years ago this past Saturday, which at NPR can mean only one thing: an opportunity to talk to the biggest Sinatra superfan we know, business reporter Sonari Glinton, about the singer's formidable legacy.

Of course, we weren't the only ones to think of Sonari in conjunction with Sinatra's 100th: Morning Edition and All Things Considered and Planet Money all beat us to the punch. (Seriously, if you work for an NPR program and you've met Sonari, you're going to think to interview him for a Sinatra story when the time comes.) But we did get a nice batch of reflections on what makes Sinatra stand out from other singers, where beginners can find a foothold in a massive discography, and why "emotional honesty" is so important to Sinatra's legacy.

