Is Forgiveness The Ultimate Test?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Hero's Journey.

About George Takei's TED Talk

In 1942, the U.S. government interned George Takei and his family in a Japanese-American internment camp. Decades later, the actor describes his journey to forgive the country that betrayed him.

About George Takei

George Takei is perhaps best known for playing Mr. Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series and films. But since serving on the USS Enterprise, he's led a second career as a pop culture icon, social media powerhouse and activist.

His life and career were featured in the 2014 documentary, To Be Takei. He's also the host of the YouTube series, Takei's Take, and the author of the book series, Life, The Internet And Everything.

He's currently starring in the Broadway musical Allegiance inspired by his childhood experience during the Japanese-American internment.

In 2005, Takei came out of the closet and has since become an advocate for marriage equality and LGBT rights.

