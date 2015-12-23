© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

The 'Unitasker' Kitchen Gadgets Alton Brown Loves To Loathe

By NPR Staff
Published December 23, 2015 at 6:02 PM EST

Cooking gadgets seem to be a solid go-to when you're not sure what to give someone. Who wouldn't be charmed with a laser-guided pizza cutter? A one-click butter dispenser? An electric bacon-bowl maker?

Alton Brown, that's who. The Food Network host and celebrity chef has always railed against single-use kitchen gadgets. And on All Things Considered, he urges you to think twice before putting these items in your virtual or actual shopping cart.

In early December, Brown made a video for The Daily Dot in which he "reviewed," so to speak, several items. It's basically a guide on what not to get the cook in your life.

As Brown tells ATC's Ari Shapiro, "I have railed against unitaskers for 20 years. I've come around to liking them as strategic gifts for people you don't like."

Brown explains why you may not need meat claws, an egg cuber or the Rollie Eggmaster. You can listen to the interview by clicking the button above.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeAll Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff