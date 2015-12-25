Santa For President In 2016

His resume is unimpeachable and he has great approval ratings. Santa Claus sounds like the perfect candidate — so what if he ran for president? That's the central question in this work of audio fiction by the podcast The Truth

The story begins at the North Pole, where two mysterious strangers have just arrived by sled to Santa's office.

"Santa for President" was produced by Jonathan Mitchell and written by Mario Correa. The voice actors include Rachel Dratch, Mo Rocca and Tom Ligon as Santa Claus. The Truth is part of the Radiotopia network from PRX.

