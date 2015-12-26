'Hello,' We Meet Again: Adele's Hit Revives Another

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Adele's smash hit "Hello" broke all kinds of records when it was released in November.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HELLO")

ADELE: (Singing) Hello, it's me.

WERTHEIMER: But no matter how much Adele has dominated the pop world in the last two months, "Hello" doesn't just belong to her.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HELLO")

LIONEL RICHIE: (Singing) Hello, is it me you're looking for? I can see it in your eyes.

WERTHEIMER: Lionel Richie's '80s hit came first and it's making a bit of a comeback. Daily views of Richie's version have doubled since Adele's release, and he has been vying for a collaboration with her. So as we say goodbye to 2015, maybe it's time to remember hello, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HELLO")

RICHIE: (Singing) And you know just what to do. And I want to tell you so much I love you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.