Pop Culture Happy Hour: In One Year And Out The Other, 2016 Edition

By Linda Holmes
Published January 1, 2016 at 10:45 AM EST
Every year at this time, we get together to make resolutions and predictions for the coming year — but not before we reckon, almost always embarrassingly, with last year's. Did Stephen quit Diet Coke? Did Glen's very bold box office prediction come to pass?

Because we're all about accountability, we bring back our pal Kat Chow for this conversation, which wanders hither and yon before arriving at the ultimate fact that really, nobody knows anything, but we remain curious as always.

We close the show with what's making us happy this week as always, including a book Glen likes, a piece Kat liked, Stephen's songs of the year, and a show I'm looking forward to following on its final lap.

Thank you for listening this year, and follow us on Twitter to get good stuff in 2016: me, Stephen, Glen, Kat, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus/music director/pal Mike.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
