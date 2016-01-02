Fresh Air Weekend: Our Critics Pick The Best TV, Books, Movies And Music Of 2015

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Another Great Year For TV': David Bianculli On The Best (And Worst) Of 2015:Though broadcast TV didn't impress him much this year, critic David Bianculli says Better Call Sauland a number of other shows from cable and streaming services made 2015 a great year for viewers.

Maureen Corrigan's Best Books Of 2015: Short(ish) Books That Pack A Big Punch:This year, short stories and fragmented intense memoirs — along with the incredible true story of a short-haired dog — dominate Maureen Corrigan's best books list.

Film Critic David Edelstein Says 2015 Offered An 'Embarrassment Of Riches': Fresh Air's movie critic had no shortage of material to consider when it came time to make his top 10 list this year.

From Hip-Hop To Country, Critic Ken Tucker Assesses The Best Of 2015:Rock Critic Ken Tucker presents his playlist for 2015, which includes the Alabama Shakes, Bruno Mars and Ashley Monroe, among others. For reading pleasure, he suggests Real Life Rock, by Greil Marcus.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

