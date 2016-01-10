Here Are The Winners Of The Golden Globes
At a ritzy Sunday night ceremony, The Martianemerged with the Golden Globe for best comedy motion picture.
The Revenantfollowed, taking home the award for best picture in the drama category.
Meanwhile, on the TV side of the ceremony, Mozart in the Jungleand Mr. Robotsnagged the top prizes.
But that's not all: More than two dozen Golden Globes were distributed Sunday night.
Below is the full list of winners (in bold), coupled with the fellow nominees they beat out for the prize.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Motion Picture, Comedy
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Director, Motion Picture
Todd Haynes,
Carol
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett,
Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Jane Fonda,
Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bryan Cranston,
Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale,
The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano,
Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emma Donoghue,
Room
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Original Song
"Love Me Like You Do,"
50 Shades of Grey
"One Kind of Love," Love & Mercy
"See You Again," Furious 7
"Simple Song No. 3,″ Youth
"Writing's on the Wall," Spectre
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell,
Carol
Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl
Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs
Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto, The Revenant
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul
Television
Best TV Series, Drama
Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander
Best TV Series, Comedy
Casual
Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
American Crime
American Horror Story: Hotel
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Wolf Hall
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe,
Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari,
Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba,
Orange is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Cumming,
The Good Wife
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Idris Elba,
Luther
Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kirsten Dunst,
Fargo
Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
