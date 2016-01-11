David Bowie Dies At 69

Singer David Bowie died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to representative Steve Martin.

Martin confirmed to NPR, "David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief.

The British rock musician and actor died shortly after releasing the critically acclaimed album, Blackstar, on Friday, which was his 69th birthday.

