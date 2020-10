Not only does VIP George Takei have one of the best catchphrases around, but he's also a fan of wordplay. We put the two together for a special game where every answer begins with his signature saying "Oh Myyy" and is mashed up with something that starts with the "my" sound.

Heard in George Takei: Oh Myyy

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.