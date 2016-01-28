Let Twitter Be Your Guide Through This Michael Jackson Casting Mess

Once in a blue moon*, the film industry makes a decision that leaves us speechless. We'd barely gotten our balance after laugh-crying over #OscarsSoWhite before Tuesday's big reveal: the decision to cast white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a new 9/11 ensemble road trip comedy. We tried desperately to form some coherent thoughts on the matter, but we just could not even.

Fortunately, Twitter is never speechless. Here are the words that helped guide us through this emotional journey.

On first hearing the news:

Joseph Fiennes will play Michael Jackson in a 9/11 road-trip drama. Let me go pick up the exploded parts of my head. https://t.co/2ZQKH5pAQK — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 26, 2016

After letting it sink in for a moment:

And then another moment:

They cast a white guy to play Michael Jackson. I think we can admit that this whole “planet earth” thing isn’t working out. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) January 27, 2016

The time we spent trying to rationalize:

Wait a second... Do white people think Michael Jackson was actually.... White? — I’m so happy cus I’m a gummy bear (@iGiveYouWings) January 28, 2016

The anger:

The desperate jokes:

The even more desperate jokes:

Sandra Bullock could play Michael Jackson — Man of the Decade (@MissZindzi) January 27, 2016

The desperation, sans jokes:

ah yes, a movie about Michael Jackson ... and they cast a white dude to play him



bye earth, I'm leaving — 兴 (@POSEIDONCHILD) January 28, 2016

And finally, the moment of clarity:

*A blue moon is every two weeks, right?

