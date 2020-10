Game of Thrones may have killed off many major characters, but the manipulative, scheming Queen Cersei is still standing. She's played by Lena Headey, who we've invited to play a game called "You win andyou die."

Since The Game of Thrones doesn't sound particularly fun to play, we'll ask three questions about even worse games.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.