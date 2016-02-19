© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Hail, Caesar!' And Backstage Stories

By Linda Holmes
Published February 19, 2016 at 9:10 AM EST
George Clooney as Baird Whitlock in the new film <em>Hail, Caesar! </em>
PCHH regular Stephen Thompson had the week off from the show, so I was joined by Glen Weldon as well as our pals Chris Klimek and Bob Mondello to talk about the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!. Chris engagingly reviewed it for NPR, and Bob has covered the Coens plenty of times, so we've got lots to discuss. Glen has a theory of what it's about, I have your cultural genealogy for the Channing Tatum dance number, and we've all got feelings about Chris' Michael Gambon impression (specifically, mine are that it's amazing).

In our second segment, we turn our attention to the more general category of films to which Hail, Caesar!belongs: entertainment about entertainment. Specifically, it's a movie about movies, but we also talk about television about television, books about writers, and theater about theater people. We try to get to the bottom of what makes these stories fascinating, and I float a theory about why your fictional entertainer should perhaps not be a genius.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Chris is happy about a new home video release of another Coen Brothers movie, and about a galley of an upcoming book, and about a lovely bit of synchronicity he'll have to explain himself. Glen is happy about both a super fantastic Twitter account and a new book. Bob is happy about seeing an actress he admires on a show where she gets to shine. I am happy about making things and about the kindness of strangers who help me make things.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
