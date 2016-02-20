Fresh Air Weekend: Trevor Noah; The I Don't Cares' Debut; 'Narconomics'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Under Apartheid, Trevor Noah's Mom Taught Him To Face Injustice With Humor: The Daily Show host grew up biracial in South Africa; his mother was jailed for having a relationship with his father. But she always turned to humor before anger, Noah says — a trait he's inherited.

Westerberg And Hatfield Aim For The Heart With 'Wild Stab':The debut album by the I Don't Cares features two familiar voices — Paul Westerberg and the singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield. Rock critic Ken Tucker says the songs on Wild Stab "will grab you."

'Narconomics': How The Drug Cartels Operate Like Wal-Mart And McDonald's:The cartels' business models are similar to those of big-box stores and franchises, says Tom Wainwright, former Mexico City bureau chief for The Economist. His new book is Narconomics .

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Under Apartheid, Trevor Noah's Mom Taught Him To Face Injustice With Humor

Westerberg And Hatfield Aim For The Heart With 'Wild Stab'

'Narconomics': How The Drug Cartels Operate Like Wal-Mart And McDonald's

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.