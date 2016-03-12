© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Multiplatinum Recording Artist Josh Groban Gets Quizzed On Elevators

Published March 12, 2016 at 12:28 PM EST
Singer Josh Groban performs in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 28, 2015.

Josh Groban has one of those classic show-biz stories: Right before the 1999 Grammys, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gets sick. Who can fill in to rehearse a duet with Celine Dion? Well, how about this 17-year-old music student? Groban went out there an unknown, and came back a star. He's now one of the highest-selling artists in the music business.

Groban had a big hit with "You Raise Me Up" so we've invited him to play a game called "You Bring Me Down" — three questions about elevators and escalators.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

