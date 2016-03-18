© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Italian Romance Icon Fabio Becomes U.S. Citizen

Published March 18, 2016 at 8:36 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Fabio's famous golden mane was shining bright this week as he took the oath of allegiance to become an American citizen. Yes, the Italian romance hero who's wrapped his strong arms around many a swooning beauty, has now embraced Lady Liberty. Fabio joined nearly 6,000 others from 140 countries at LA's Convention Center. A Homeland Security spokesperson tweeted afterwards, America's hair just got better. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition