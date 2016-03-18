Italian Romance Icon Fabio Becomes U.S. Citizen

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Fabio's famous golden mane was shining bright this week as he took the oath of allegiance to become an American citizen. Yes, the Italian romance hero who's wrapped his strong arms around many a swooning beauty, has now embraced Lady Liberty. Fabio joined nearly 6,000 others from 140 countries at LA's Convention Center. A Homeland Security spokesperson tweeted afterwards, America's hair just got better. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.