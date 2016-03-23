© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

SXSW 2016 In 10 GIFs

By NPR Music Staff
Published March 23, 2016 at 2:28 PM EDT

If the SXSW music festival feels unwieldy, we've got you covered with our favorite discoveries , videos from our opening night showcase, and late-night lullabies sung in hotel rooms and by a creek. If you're looking for something more bite-size, photographer Adam Kissick captured moments in the ever-satisfying GIF form, including an epic jump from Diet Cig's Alex Luciano, pop alchemist D∆WN's killer moves and thrash metal band Black Fast's shredding.

(Note: If you have photosensitive epilepsy, the last GIF of Charli XCX features strobe lights.)

NPR Arts & Life
NPR Music Staff