SXSW 2016 In 10 GIFs

If the SXSW music festival feels unwieldy, we've got you covered with our favorite discoveries , videos from our opening night showcase, and late-night lullabies sung in hotel rooms and by a creek. If you're looking for something more bite-size, photographer Adam Kissick captured moments in the ever-satisfying GIF form, including an epic jump from Diet Cig's Alex Luciano, pop alchemist D∆WN's killer moves and thrash metal band Black Fast's shredding.

(Note: If you have photosensitive epilepsy, the last GIF of Charli XCX features strobe lights.)

