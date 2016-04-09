© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

#NPRpoetry Moment: Poem Of The Potato

Published April 9, 2016 at 5:29 PM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And earlier this hour, I promised you more poetry. Here it is. This weekend, we've been hearing some of the poems you've submitted on Twitter with the #NPRpoetry. This next one is in Spanish and comes to us from Minnesota. Lisa Fitzpatrick is 54 years old, and she says she started tweeting poetry to keep her language skills sharp after she stopped working as a translator. And here is her poem about washing dishes.

LISA FITZPATRICK: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTIN: And here is the translation into English.

FITZPATRICK: The water dripping in the pan makes a noise - bling, bling - like from very far away, as if it were raining in an immense cellar. And I ask myself, why?

MARTIN: Thank you for that, Lisa Fitzpatrick. And Emily Jones, who is 24 and who works in West Virginia, says she was also inspired in the kitchen by her love of the humble potato.

EMILY JONES: Cut the potato. You lightly salt and then bake. Promptly eat fries hot.

MARTIN: Want to hear it again?

JONES: Cut the potato. You lightly salt and then bake. Promptly eat fries hot.

MARTIN: Yum. Whether you're writing about something you love or something you do every day, keep sharing those poems with us. Tweet us with the hashtag #NPRpoetry, and your work might just end up on the air, too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

