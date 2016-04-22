© 2020 WFAE
Why Do Conservatives Need Liberals — And Vice Versa?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 22, 2016 at 9:20 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Beyond Tolerance

About Arthur Brooks' TED Talk

Social scientist Arthur Brooks explains how conservatives and liberals can cooperate to overcome gridlock and build a better economy.

About Arthur Brooks

As president of the American Enterprise Institute, Arthur Brooks wants to change the way people think about poverty and opportunity. He's the author of The Conservative Heart. He is also the Beth and Ravenel Curry Scholar in Free Enterprise at AEI.

Before joining AEI, Brooks was the Louis A. Bantle Professor of Business and Government at Syracuse University, where he taught economics and social entrepreneurship.

