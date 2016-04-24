Beyoncé Drops New Visual Album 'Lemonade'

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LEMONADE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

If, in the night, you heard a collective scream, that was Twitter, because Beyonce dropped some art on all of us - first in the world premier on HBO of her, quote, "visual album" titled "Lemonade," a series of highly stylized music videos. And as the special wrapped up, an album of the same name appeared on Tidal, Jay-Z's music-streaming service. "Lemonade" is a 12-track tour of genres and a glimpse into the darkest, most personal parts of a marriage.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T HURT YOURSELF")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Beautiful man, I know you're lying. I am not broking. I'm not crying. I'm not crying. You're not trying hard enough. you're not loving hard enough. You don't love me deep enough.

MARTIN: The music and the images showcase the most powerful side of Beyonce. She sings fiercely and raunchily about relationships, infidelity, feminism and race.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Freedom, freedom - I can't move. Freedom, cut me loose. Freedom, freedom - where are you? Because I need freedom too. I break chains all by myself, won't let my freedom rot in hell, hey.

MARTIN: So get your computers ready for all those think pieces and all the dissertations. And frankly, get ready to be amazed.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LEMONADE")

BEYONCE: My grandma said nothing real can be threatened. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.