A Glimpse Of Listeners' #NPRpoetry — From The Punny To The Profound

Just about a month ago, we introduced a simple idea. And we did it simply. With just a tweet or two, All Things Considered called on listeners to help us celebrate National Poetry Month (April, in case you didn't know). We'd supply the hashtag, or so this simple idea went, and all of you would supply the good stuff — the lines, the lyrics, the sweeping odes and potent gut punches.

O, our beloved Twitterati! #NationalPoetryMonth is nearly upon us. And we want to read YOUR poems.

Simple at the outset, sure — but your response contained multitudes.

Haiku. Tanka. Tributes to parents balding, or overbearing (and bears, too). Matters of bone and spirit, food and fulsome politics. Poems in at least three languages, poems from at least four different classrooms across the country (including even a third grade class). And a single lost feather, borne to earth on an idle breeze.

Of course, we can't hope to name all the poems that moved us. Please, instead, accept just a few of our favorites from this fruitful month of poetry, read aloud often by the very poets themselves. In one case, Whiting Award-winning poet Ocean Vuong picked his own favorite to read for us.

Read and listen to them below — divided imperfectly into two categories, the latter of which you can skip to with the following link — or just head here to wade deeply into all the thousands of miniature works of art our listeners wrote.

Skip To The Profound

The Funny Stuff

#NPRpoetry #LilyThe8yroldPoet Dad has a bald spot / It's shiny like the big moon / So I can find him — Jennifer (@JennCascio) April 3, 2016

Your English teacher / Wants you to write a haiku. / Try your best, or else... #NPRpoetry #BoehmPoem — Shelby Boehm (@TeamBoehm) April 12, 2016

The Profound

you’re wrong about scars / they’re not where you got hurt, they’re / the places you healed #NPRpoetry #haiku — Mike Cecconi (@Cecconi140) April 18, 2016

#NPRpoetry

a single feather

falls from the sky

I scan the clouds

for Icarus — Kathleen (@everettpoetry) April 7, 2016

@npratc Count all of my bones. Softly lay them side by side. Believe I mattered. #NPRpoetry — prinsing (@prinsing) March 28, 2016

Love is a Rube Goldberg Machine



bits & pieces knock together

push down a chute

pins pop & strike

matches & ignite small flames#NPRpoetry — Your old pal Tommy (@tommywelty) April 4, 2016

#NPRpoetry

We follow the sound

of the frog in the wetland.

As footsteps approach

it stops, having

led us to silence. pic.twitter.com/KX2ECpCUI0 — Boiarski (@Boiarski) April 20, 2016

Bodies are like poems -

a fraction of their power

is found in their skin,

the remainder belongs

to the spirit that swims

through#NPRpoetry — Yahia Lababidi (@YahiaLababidi) April 14, 2016

Another day growing dim/Jeopardy's on the set again/ Can still hear Granny/ Voice smoked thin/ Who is.../ What is... #NPRpoetry #jeopardy — Kat Wedmore (@heyheyMamaKat) April 5, 2016

Honey & apricot & hands like old maps./She died (oh thank god, I would think in 2 months)/that summer before/the towers fell down.#NPRpoetry — Tia Shearer (@SuperFamousTia) April 3, 2016

