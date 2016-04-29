© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Lawsuit Will Decide Who Owns 'Star Trek' Language Klingon

Published April 29, 2016 at 6:20 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with language news. Paramount Pictures holds the copyright to Klingon, spoken by some characters in "Star Trek." A group called the Language Creation Society says that's not right. The Hollywood Reporter says the group sued saying Klingon is a real language, Paramount can't copyright it any more than it could English or Chinese. Paramount has been forced to defend itself by arguing that Klingon is fake and therefore in reality useless. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

