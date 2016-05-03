© 2020 WFAE
There's Still Time To Submit Your Rendition Of The 'Morning Edition' Theme

Published May 3, 2016

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now we have some news that comes from you. Last week, we issued a challenge to musicians in our audience. We wanted to hear how you would perform the MORNING EDITION theme song. And we have a lot of submissions we're excited to share. Let's start with a bluesy rendition by Josh Sklair of Culver City, Calif.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Fun fact about Josh Sklair, for 25 years, he was the music director for the jazz and soul singer Etta James. Next, fans of classic video games will love this 8-bit rendition by the Portland, Ore. band Filthy Frackers.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Super Mario edition, and finally, we have high school senior Will Bauer of Bloomington, Ill., who created a dance mix because it's always a party in here early in the morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Keep them coming. Post your version of the MORNING EDITION theme on SoundCloud with the #morningeditiontheme. Then go to morningeditiontheme.npr.org where you'll find all the info to send it in. We're going to keep playing the hits right here. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

