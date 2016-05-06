Meet the Expert: Andi Gutierrez

Our expert Andi Gutierrez is the social media connoisseur for a galaxy far, far away. She's the Digital Communications Manager for Lucasfilm. On the first day of her job at Lucasfilm, she got an interesting homework assignment. "They just handed me the scripts and said, 'Ok go, read them.' All of them." Gutierrez says to Ask Me Anotherhost Ophira Eisenberg at C2E2 in Chicago. "The cool thing is that it's my job, so I can watch Star Warsat work and people are like 'Good job! Stay on target!'"



For her Ask Me Another challenge, we've written a game about our favorite combination of Star Wars and social media: Star Wars parody Twitter accounts.

