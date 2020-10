Orlando is the primordial soup from which many of the most successful boy bands emerged: The Backstreet Boys, O-Town, and, of course... N*SYNC. In recognition, we have rewritten N*SYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" to be about famous fictional spy spy spies.

Heard on Mike Rowe And NASA Scientists: Dirty Jobs In Spaaace!

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.