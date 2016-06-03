Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'X-Men' And Supervillains

While it's always sad when our compatriot Glen Weldon has the week off, Stephen Thompson and I were thrilled this week to be joined not only by regular PCHH-er Chris Klimek but also Daoud Tyler-Ameen, whose searching interview with Leslie Odom, Jr. you may have heard in our podcast feed in March. We're together to return to the X-Men after skipping both Deadpooland Days Of Future Past ( we did cover First Class) to see how the old gang is doing. Along the way, Daoud mentions a Wesley Morris essay you might want to check out.

In our second segment, in part because the villain in the X-Men movie left us wanting, we broaden out to talk about villains and supervillains in general. What makes an effective bad guy? Why is it so hard for a bad guy to have a plan? Daoud started all this with a Twitter exchange that's a lot of fun to read.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a piece he read that might make you sob as hard as he did (although let's be honest: probably not QUITE as hard). Chris is happy about two movies: one (also Bob Mondello-recommended) about a man transformed and one about two men who seem a bit down on their luck. Daoud is happy about a video series that instantly seemed right up the alley of our particular demographic. And I am happy about a show you should definitely check out if you want to become a killer marshmallow entrepreneur and a story I can't wait for you to hear in full.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Chris, Daoud, producer emeritus Mike, and producer Jessica.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.