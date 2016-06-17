Adopted From Abroad? Tell Us Your Food Stories

At The Salt, we talk a lot about how food and cultures intersect and how we can learn about ourselves through what we eat — or don't eat.

For many of us, food can serve as a way to explore our heritage. But what happens when you grow up in a family with a different ethnic, racial or cultural background than your own? How does food play into your sense of who you are?

If you are an international adoptee, and you've got a story about food, home and identity, we want to hear from you. Your story could end up on radio or NPR.org!

What you need to do:

1. Record a Voice Memo on your smartphone.

2. Start by telling us your name and where you live. (Example: "Hi my name is ______, and I live in _____." )

3. Tell us how old you are.

4. Tell us your story in two minutes or less, answering these questions (anecdotes are great):

-- Where were you adopted from?

-- Where were you raised?

-- How does food play into your sense of who you are? (Or maybe it doesn't, on purpose.) Are there stories or anecdotes related to specific dishes?

5. Email the Voice Memo file to thesalt@npr.org. Make sure the email includes the correct spelling of your name and how to reach you by phone.

If you're not sure how to record a Voice Memo, here are great directions from our friends at WNYC.

Too shy to record a voice memo? You can also join the conversation on Twitter @NPRFood.

