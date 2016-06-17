Chord Change Shifts 'Morning Edition' Theme To Passionate Tango Music

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Here we go. Our latest listener-made version of the MORNING EDITION theme will ignite your passion for the news.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MORNING EDITION THEME" PERFORMED BY THE MONTCLAIRE STRING QUARTET)

INSKEEP: Get your shoulders moving. It's a tango performed by the Montclaire String Quartet, the resident string quartet at West Virginia State University.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It was arranged by Matt Jackfert, a name our listeners in West Virginia may recognize. He's written theme songs and soundtracks for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where he's also local host of All Things Considered.

MATT JACKFERT, BYLINE: The chord progression of the original theme walks down sort of like a tango. All I had to do was change the first chord from bright and happy morning music to dark, passionate tango music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MORNING EDITION THEME" PERFORMED BY THE MONTCLAIRE STRING QUARTET)

JACKFERT: I imagined David Greene and Steve Inskeep and Renee Montagne all dancing in the NPR studio with roses in their teeth and wearing this sort of Latin American garb.

MONTAGNE: But of course, what else would we be wearing?

INSKEEP: Exactly, I'm glad you got the rose out of your teeth before you started talking there. You look great today, by the way, Renee. But you need better shoes, as do I, better dancing shoes. Matt Jackfert, by the way, does not limit his music scores to news shows or public broadcasting.

JACKFERT: I write anything from symphonies to jingles, but also video game tunes. So I don't like to close any doors. I like to leave all opportunities available.

INSKEEP: And the door is still open for more listener renditions of the MORNING EDITION theme.

MONTAGNE: You can still upload your tune on SoundCloud with the hashtag, #morningeditiontheme. Then go to morningeditiontheme.npr.org to send in.

INSKEEP: We're accepting them until the end of June. And we're going to keep playing our favorites right here. Let's tango. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.