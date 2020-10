In this installment of What's Wrong With Jonathan Coulton, he must discern which statement is true:

One: The city of Cincinnati, Ohio, was once widely known by the nickname "Porkopolis."

Two: The city of Eugene, Oregon was once widely known by the nickname "Cougar Town."

Heard on Kimiko Glenn: Celine Di-On It!

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.