© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Toronto Benefits From Being Drake's Hometown

Published June 21, 2016 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a city that started from - well, Drake, you say it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM")

DRAKE: (Singing) Started from the bottom now we're here.

GREENE: The city of Toronto is Drake's hometown. And the rapper often gives it props, mentioning streets and neighborhoods in his songs. Well, now the Toronto Star has estimated that Drake has given Toronto $3 billion worth of advertising. Of course, our Canadian editor David McGuffin was offended by this suggestion that Toronto somehow needed to be more amazing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition