Not My Job: We Ask NBA Star Terry Porter About Trailblazers

Back in the 1990s, the Portland Trail Blazers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. They went to the finals twice (and might have won it all if hadn't been for that pesky Michael Jordan fellow.) Since we're in Portland this week, we've invited Terry Porter, one of the stars of the Trailblazers, to answer three questions about other people who've blazed their own trails.

