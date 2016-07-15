How Does Your Brain Construct Your Conscious Reality?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode What Makes Us ... Us

About Anil Seth's TED Talk

When we look around, it feels like we're seeing an objective reality. But neuroscientist Anil Seth says everything we perceive, from objects to emotions, is an act of informed guesswork by the brain.

About Anil Seth

Anil Seth is a professor of cognitive and computational neuroscience at the University of Sussex, where he studies consciousness and its role in health and disease.

He co-directs the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science and is the Editor-in-Chief of the academic journal Neuroscience of Consciousness. Seth was also the 2017 President of the British Science Association. He is the co-author of 30-Second Brain, a best-seller that explores how the brain works.

Seth is a regular contributor to the New Scientist, The Guardian, and the BBC.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.