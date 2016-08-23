© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

WATCH: Clinton Opens Pickle Jar In Response To Rumors About Her Health

By Scott Detrow
Published August 23, 2016 at 9:31 AM EDT

Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump surrogates are questioning Hillary Clinton's health, so Clinton opened a jar of pickles.

Jimmy Kimmel presented her with the challenge during an appearance Monday on his ABC late-night talk show. He also checked her pulse.

Clinton, 68, chalked the health rumors up to what she called the Trump campaign's "wacky strategy."

"Say all these crazy things, and maybe you can get some people to believe you," Clinton said. "On the other hand, it just absolutely makes no sense."

Trump has repeatedly questioned whether Clinton has the "mental and physical stamina" to serve as president.

Appearing on a day when a federal judge ordered the release of an additional 15,000 State Department emails gathered during the course of the FBI investigation into her private email server, Clinton said she wasn't worried about another round of disclosures. "My emails are so boring. I'm embarrassed about that," she said. "We've already released 30,000-plus. What's a few more?"

The difference, of course — this latest round includes messages Clinton did not voluntarily turn over to the State Department.

The TV appearance comes during a relatively light week for Clinton in terms of public appearances. While she's holding several fundraisers, she has only one day of campaigning scheduled, with a stop in Reno, Nev., on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a political correspondent for NPR. He covers the 2020 presidential campaign and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow