NPR Arts & Life

What Can We Gain By Writing A Letter By Hand?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 26, 2016 at 8:49 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Slowing Down

About Lakshmi Pratury's TED Talk

Lakshmi Pratury reflects on the dozens of letters she received from her father, while he was alive, and on the painstaking time it takes to pen a letter.

About Lakshmi Pratury

After two decades in marketing, venture capitalism and social entrepreneurship, Lakshmi Pratury turned her focus toward linking her home country of India more tightly with the American community. Her firm, Ixoraa Media, runs meetings and events to spark dialogue and make connections. She also founded The INK Conference.

NPR/TED Staff