Listen: Rage Against The Machine's Zack De La Rocha Finally Goes Solo

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 8, 2016 at 2:05 PM EDT
Zack de la Rocha performs with Run the Jewels at Coachella 2016.
Ever since he left Rage Against The Machine in 2000, there have been rumors, false starts and complete scraps of Zack de la Rocha's debut solo album. (In 2008, there was also a short-lived duo with former Mars Volta member Jon Theodore called One Day As A Lion.) Something must have fired in him since joining Run The Jewels on 2014's powerful " Close Your Eyes," because El-P shared on Twitter that de la Rocha's solo record is due in 2017, adding, "Yes, this is new material made this year and yes there is more where that came from." El-P produced the first single, the propulsive, noisy "Digging For Windows," which you can download free via BitTorrent.

