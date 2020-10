You know the old saying that behind every successful man, there's a woman who actually did the work but doesn't get any of the credit? We were inspired by true stories of men who took credit for a woman's invention or discovery, and wrote those accounts as if they appeared in a crime blotter.

Heard on Cameron Esposito & Craig Robinson: Every Action Movie Has An Equal Opposite Reaction Movie

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.