Hear Regina Spektor's Beautiful New Song, 'Black And White'

By Robin Hilton
Published September 9, 2016 at 10:56 AM EDT

Regina Spektor is back with another preview of her upcoming album, Remember Us To Life. Her latest song is a gorgeous, soaring ode to love and heartache called "Black And White."

This is the third song Spektor has released since announcing the new album — she previously released " Bleeding Heart" and " Small Bill$." Remember Us To Life is due out Sept. 30 on Sire/Warner Bros. Records. It's Spektor's first new album since 2012's What We Saw From The Cheap Seats.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
