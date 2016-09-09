Hear Regina Spektor's Beautiful New Song, 'Black And White'

Regina Spektor is back with another preview of her upcoming album, Remember Us To Life. Her latest song is a gorgeous, soaring ode to love and heartache called "Black And White."

This is the third song Spektor has released since announcing the new album — she previously released " Bleeding Heart" and " Small Bill$." Remember Us To Life is due out Sept. 30 on Sire/Warner Bros. Records. It's Spektor's first new album since 2012's What We Saw From The Cheap Seats.

