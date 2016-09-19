WATCH: The 4 Best Political Moments From The Emmys

As further proof that this presidential campaign is everywhere, Sunday night's Emmys stage featured several nods to the candidates as well as the current political climate. Here are some highlights:

1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' wall

Accepting an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, the Veep star issued a "personal apology" for today's political climate and made light of Donald Trump's proposal to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. "Our show started out as a political satire, but it now feels more like a sobering documentary," she said. "So I certainly do promise to rebuild that wall and make Mexico pay for it."

2. Jeb! is back

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who floundered in the presidential primary, came back Sunday night as an Uber driver to host Jimmy Kimmel ("I'm in between jobs right now," Bush says). The scene was part of Kimmel's opening monologue in which he's trying to get to the ceremony. Bush picks him up, then kicks him out of the car and speeds off, poking fun at the negativity of the race along the way:

Bush: Are you nominated?

Kimmel: I am, yeah.

Bush: Wow, what's that like?

Kimmel: It's nice, it's nice.

Bush: You think you can win?

Kimmel: There's a lot of competition. And, probably not.

Bush: Well, here's what I know. If you run a positive campaign, the voters ultimately will make the right choice.

Kimmel: It's funny you say that, my psychic —

Bush: Jimmy, that was a joke. Get out of the car. And shave that wig off your face you godless Hollywood hippie. Jeb exclamation point!

3. Kate McKinnon thanks Hillary Clinton

SNL's McKinnon, who has portrayed Clinton on the show, won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. She thanked Hillary Clinton in her speech. Here's a throwback to McKinnon and Clinton on the show together:

4. "Obama out"

Courtney B. Vance won an Emmy for his performance as lawyer Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson. After thanking his laundry list, he ended his speech with a (rather odd) shoutout: "Obama out, Hillary in!"

