Kate Bush To Release Rare Live Recordings

Kate Bush has toured only once in the last 35 years. Fortunately, that string of live performances, at the Hammersmith Apollo in London in 2014, was recorded and will soon be available for everyone to hear. Concord Records will release Before The Dawn, a three-disc set of the recordings, on Dec. 2. Bush produced the set herself, with no additional recording or overdubs.

The 22-concert run, which sold out in less than 15 minutes, marked Bush's first live shows since 1979. The three-disc set includes a live version of "Prologue," from her 2005 album Aerial. Bush shared the song on her earlier today.

