Hear Solange's Bold And Beautiful 'A Seat At The Table'

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 30, 2016 at 9:45 AM EDT
Solange on the cover of her new album, <em>A Seat At The Table</em>.

Solange announced her new album, A Seat At The Table, on Tuesday, calling it "a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief and healing." Now the follow-up to 2012's excellent True EP is here, accompanied by a book, and featuring spots from Kelela, Q-Tip, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, Dev Hynes, Sampha, Moses Sumney, The-Dream, BJ the Chicago Kid, Sean Nicholas Savage and Tweet. It's a floating melange of R&B, bold in its quiet and understated sounds, bolder in its message.

You can listen to A Seat At The Table below, and check out Microphone Check's 2014 interview with Solange.

Lars Gotrich
