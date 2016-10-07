Pop Culture Happy Hour: Fall Movie And TV Preview

Hooray! I'm so happy to be back this week after some time spent either traveling or under the weather kept me away from the show for a couple of weeks. Fortunately, we were able to get Bob Mondello, All Things Considered film critic, around the table with us to talk about the films he and I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival and to participate in our fall television pool.

Bob and I talk about a whole bunch of movies we saw: you can read more coverage from me here, and hear Bob talk to our friend Audie Cornish here. (The Code Switch episode we referenced about Nate Parker can be found here.)

Then, we all jump into the fall television pool, and we pick some new shows we hope will be ratings successes and some special cases where we're just hoping for a good result. Every year, we make perhaps one really solid pick and several total stinkers, so tune in to place your bets!

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a bunch of new albums, including this one and this one. Glen is happy about some films he recommends that you track down in this creepy season. Bob is happy about some behavior that he has been observing in the movie theater. And I am happy about spending some time with Younger, a show that's a couple seasons along that I was happy to catch up with.

And by all means, if you'd like to see us live with Audie Cornish, we still have tickets for our Portland show on October 19, and if you'd like to see us live with Pop Rocket's Guy Branum, there are still tickets for the Now Hear This festival, where we'll be on October 29.

