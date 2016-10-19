Buy An Album; Get Some Cremated Remains

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Fans of the experimental rock band Negativland might want to buy their new album soon because, while supplies last, they get a bonus gift. It is a plastic bag with some of dead band member Don Joyce's cremated remains. There's a photo of the gift - ashes - about two grams, the bag says. In a statement, the band calls this a celebration of Joyce's belief that no idea in art was ever off-limits. They said they're, quote, "pretty sure he would have wanted it this way." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.