Hear 'Killing A Little Time,' A New Song From David Bowie

Note: Audio for this post is no longer available.

The cast recording of Lazarus, the musical David Bowie wrote with playwright Enda Walsh, is out this week, and with it arrives three previously unreleased Bowie songs recorded during his Blackstar sessions. "Killing A Little Time" is the third track to leak from the album, and it's an ominous, polyrhythmic rock scorcher that would have fit well on the icon's final album. It's one of the last songs he recorded before his death from liver cancer in January.

"I stagger through this criminal brain," sings Bowie. "I'm not in love, no phony pain creeping through this tidal wave."

Two other Lazarus exclusives, "No Plan" and "When I Met You," premiered Tuesday on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6, respectively. Bowie co-produced the tracks with Tony Visconti and recorded them with Donny McCaslin and his quartet.

The full Lazarus cast recording, including the three new Bowie songs, will be officially released Friday, Oct. 21.

