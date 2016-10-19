© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Hear 'Killing A Little Time,' A New Song From David Bowie

By Robin Hilton
Published October 19, 2016 at 12:31 PM EDT

Note: Audio for this post is no longer available.

The cast recording of Lazarus, the musical David Bowie wrote with playwright Enda Walsh, is out this week, and with it arrives three previously unreleased Bowie songs recorded during his Blackstar sessions. "Killing A Little Time" is the third track to leak from the album, and it's an ominous, polyrhythmic rock scorcher that would have fit well on the icon's final album. It's one of the last songs he recorded before his death from liver cancer in January.

"I stagger through this criminal brain," sings Bowie. "I'm not in love, no phony pain creeping through this tidal wave."

Two other Lazarus exclusives, "No Plan" and "When I Met You," premiered Tuesday on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6, respectively. Bowie co-produced the tracks with Tony Visconti and recorded them with Donny McCaslin and his quartet.

The full Lazarus cast recording, including the three new Bowie songs, will be officially released Friday, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton