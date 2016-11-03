Listen: Maggie Rogers Is About To Have Another Hit

When Maggie Rogers brought Pharrell to tears with her electro-pop earworm " Alaska" last summer, fans of the viral hit quickly scoured the web for more music from the young musician, but came up mostly empty handed. Apart from some high school recordings Rogers posted to Bandcamp, "Alaska" was her only official release.

Now the wait is over. Rogers is back with a worthy followup called "Dog Years," a slick, slithering and fantastically broody dance-pop track likely to be her second internet hit of the year.

"I count my time in dog years," Rogers coos. "Swimming in seven slow, dancing in seconds oh, and I'm the one who loves you. And I'm the one who loves you."

Since releasing "Alaska," Rogers has signed a deal with Capitol Records and plans to release an EP early next year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.