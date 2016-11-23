OK Go's New Video For 'The One Moment' Is Another Mind-Blower

OK Go's latest (and astonishing) video, for the song "The One Moment," took only 4.2 seconds to film. But the whole thing — a series of rapid-fire explosions — was slowed down to fill the four-plus minutes it takes the band to sing the song. Remarkably, like OK Go's previous videos, the group manages to sync the whole thing using... I don't know, math?

"You're right," frontman and director Damian Kulash sings, his image animated as bassist Tim Nordwind flips through a book. "There is nothing more lovely, there is nothing more profound, than the certainty that all of this will end." In real time, the pages fly by in less than a second. But somehow, slowed down, it matches Kulash's mouth.

"The song 'The One Moment' is a celebration of (and a prayer for) those moments in life when we are most alive," the band says in the video's credits. "Humans are not equipped to understand our own temporariness; it will never stop being deeply beautiful, deeply confusing, and deeply sad that our lives and our world are so fleeting. We have only these few moments. Luckily, among them there are a few that really matter, and it's our job to find them. (We had no idea when we wrote the song that we'd be releasing its video in such a critical moment for our nation and the world. It's one of those moments when everything changes, whether we like it or not, so the song feels particularly relevant)."

OK Go reveals more details about how the video was made, including a cue sheet, on the band's website.

"The One Moment" is from OK Go's 2014 full-length, Hungry Ghosts. Check out the band's previous videos for " Upside Down & Inside Out," " I Won't Let You Down" and their Tiny Desk performance.

