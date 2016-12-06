© 2020 WFAE
Looking For The Best Books Of 2016? NPR's Concierge Is Here To Help

By NPR Staff
Published December 6, 2016 at 3:25 AM EST
The Book Concierge is back and bigger than ever. <strong><a href="http://apps.npr.org/best-books-2016/" target="_blank">Explore more than 300 standout titles picked by NPR Staff and critics</a>.</strong>
NPR's annual Book Concierge is back. And to mark the occasion, correspondent Lynn Neary joins Morning Edition's Rachel Martin to talk about the year in fiction — and to share a couple of her favorite titles from 2016.

If you're looking for the books mentioned on-air, here are links to:

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
My Name Is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout
Commonwealth by Ann Patchett
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
The Mothers by Brit Bennett
The Nix by Nathan Hill
Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

And click here to browse more than 300 other great reads.

