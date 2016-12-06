Looking For The Best Books Of 2016? NPR's Concierge Is Here To Help

NPR's annual Book Concierge is back. And to mark the occasion, correspondent Lynn Neary joins Morning Edition's Rachel Martin to talk about the year in fiction — and to share a couple of her favorite titles from 2016.

If you're looking for the books mentioned on-air, here are links to:

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

My Name Is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout

Commonwealth by Ann Patchett

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

The Mothers by Brit Bennett

The Nix by Nathan Hill

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

And click here to browse more than 300 other great reads.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.