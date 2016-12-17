Not My Job: We Quiz Anthony Bourdain On A Bored Dane (Namely, Hamlet)

The term "celebrity chef" term doesn't quitefit for Anthony Bourdain — after all, as he says, most of the restaurants where he's worked have closed. But he achieved celebrity chef status writing funny, profane books about his life in the kitchen and his travels around the world. He's hosted several TV series, including Parts Unknown,and his latest cookbook is called Appetites.

We've invited Bourdain to answer three questions about the world's most famous bored Dane, specifically, Hamlet.

